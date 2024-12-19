Lola Young fights off Wham! For Christmas Week Top Spot

It’s Christmas week and Lola Young’s 2024 hit ‘Messy’ is teetering on the edge of the top 10.

Lola Young, a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from South London, released her second album, “This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway,” in June this year.

The album’s first single, “Messy,” has gained significant popularity on TikTok and is currently at number 11 in the UK charts. Despite not being a Christmas song, it is competing with holiday classics for a spot in the top 10 during Christmas week.

Lola’s journey began at the BRIT School, a prestigious performing arts academy in Croydon, known for its notable alumni like Adele, Amy Winehouse, Leona Lewis, and Kate Nash.

She signed with Island Records at 18 and gained initial recognition by soundtracking a John Lewis Christmas advert in 2021 with a pared-back version of “Together in Electric Dreams,” which peaked at number 90 in the charts.

Since then, Lola has released two albums: her 2023 debut, “My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely,” and this year’s “This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway.”

She also featured on “Like Him” from Tyler the Creator’s latest release, “Chromakopia,” contributing to her rising success.

“Messy,” released on May 31, has been a standout track, climbing the UK charts from number 55 to its current peak at number 11. It has also charted internationally, reaching number 64 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number 18 on the ARIA charts in Australia.

The song’s popularity was boosted by viral TikTok videos, including a lip-sync by Kylie Jenner and a dance video by Sofia Richie Grainge. Despite Lola’s mixed feelings about TikTok fame, she appreciates the song’s success and its honest lyricism.

Lola describes “Messy” as a raw and honest introduction to her sound, embracing imperfection and personal struggles.

The song’s intimate lyrics and Lola’s raspy voice resonate with listeners, making it a deserving hit.

As it climbs the charts, “Messy” is set to become a significant milestone in Lola Young’s promising career.