Bonnie Blue: Channel 4 Doco Exposes OnlyFans Stunt Truth

Inside The Bonnie Blue Story – the viral OnlyFans star’s rise, rage, and reality in her most revealing chapter yet

Bonnie Blue, the viral OnlyFans sensation whose name has become synonymous with controversy, is about to hit terrestrial TV in a major way.

The Bonnie Blue Story, set to air on Channel 4 this summer, promises to dive deep into the life and rise of the 25-year-old adult content creator, best known for her claim that she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.

The documentary, directed by Victoria Silver, offers an unfiltered look behind the headlines and into the chaotic, unapologetic world of Bonnie Blue.

Bonnie, who shot to global notoriety through her provocative stunts, has built a multi-million-pound empire by pushing boundaries—and public buttons.

Whether it’s her headline-grabbing Freshers’ Week tour or her recent declaration that she’s now on the hunt for “barely legal girls,” Bonnie has never been one to back down from controversy.

Now, The Bonnie Blue Story seeks to unpack what’s fact, what’s performance, and what drives the woman behind the viral clips.

The documentary doesn’t shy away from the firestorm Bonnie has ignited online.

It questions whether she’s a dangerous provocateur pandering to toxic fantasies, or a sex-positive business mogul flipping the script on patriarchy.

With Bonnie reportedly raking in over £1.5 million a month, the numbers speak volumes, whether you’re a fan or a critic.

In the show, viewers will get a raw, behind-the-scenes look at Bonnie’s world—from the viral sex stunt that stunned the globe to her latest exploits with U.S. influencers like Julia Filippo.

The footage, much of it filmed in real-time, captures a whirlwind of lust, fame, backlash, and unapologetic self-branding.

Bonnie Blue is not asking for approval—she’s rewriting the rules, one click at a time.

Whether you see her as outrageous or empowering, The Bonnie Blue Story is set to be one of the most talked-about documentaries of the year.

And like it or not, Bonnie Blue is just getting started.