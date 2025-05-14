Out of the Dark with CIVIC’s Jim McCullough

CIVIC’s Jim McCullough on punk’s light, dark and everything in between

Since 2017, Melbourne punk band CIVIC has fused proto-punk grit with surf-rock swagger—from Future Forecast’s frenetic energy to Taken By Force’s wild, driving chaos. At the centre of it all is frontman Jim McCullough, who shows that punk’s power lies in genuine connection.

Jim dropped by to chat about the light and dark sides of punk, and what fuels the band’s sound. With its raw urgency, Future Forecast became something of a lockdown lifeline—a saving grace in a tough time that resonated deeply with fans.

Since bursting out of the gates in 2017, CIVIC have carved out a space in modern punk’s landscape, combining sharp songwriting with live sets that teeter on the edge of collapse—in the best way possible. Inspired by Aussie icons like Radio Birdman but constantly pushing forward, their sound is fast, loud, and unflinchingly honest.

Now signed to ATO Records, CIVIC are proof that punk isn’t just noise—it’s a kind of alchemy, turning dread and doubt into something visceral. And if that feeling ends up as a tattoo? Jim’s all for it.

