Tyler, The Creator scores first Top 10 Singles as ‘Chromakopia’ dominates Billboard charts

Tyler, The Creator has just reached a milestone he’s been inching toward for years.

With Chromakopia, he’s not only landed his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 but also broken into the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in his career.

The two songs marking this breakthrough are “St. Chroma,” featuring Daniel Caesar, which debuted at No. 7, and “Noid,” which jumped from No. 43 to No. 10.

For an artist who once seemed almost allergic to the mainstream, this is big. Until now, Tyler’s highest-charting single was 2019’s “Earfquake,” which peaked at No. 13, capturing attention but never quite cracking the top 10 ceiling.

Now, Chromakopia changes that, racking up 299,500 album-equivalent units in just its first week, thanks to 157,000 streaming units from over 212 million plays and a solid 142,000 in album sales.

Even more impressive, Tyler achieved this without a full tracking week. Releasing on a Monday instead of the usual Friday meant Chromakopia had fewer days to collect streams and sales, but that didn’t stop it from scoring the second-biggest debut for a rap album this year, right behind Travis Scott’s Days Before Rodeo.

thank you to everyone who listened. released on a monday morning, 300k is crazy. thank you. https://t.co/KUYDRHmX3D — T (@tylerthecreator) November 4, 2024

With Chromakopia ruling the charts, Tyler is making it clear that he can play the mainstream game—on his terms. It’s a victory lap, but in Tyler’s style, which is exactly what his fans have come to love.