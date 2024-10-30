Chromakopia Vinyl Speculation

Chromakopia by Tyler, The Creator is his seventh studio album, just released on all streaming platforms.

Before I dive into my review of the album and its vinyl—which I haven’t received yet—I’ve just heard about a secret track.

After listening to the album I can say that it is one of Tyler’s best already, and it had some very unusual and experimental ideas in it.

Some of the best parts of the album were its features, whilst usually just backing vocals or short verses that added a lot to the album from the likes of, Teezo Touchdown, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, and many others.

However, one thing that felt like it was missing—two things, actually—were the iconic Tyler double song on the tenth track and a Frank Ocean feature.

This speculation was heightened by the album dropping on Frank’s birthday and the appearance of a white Ferrari in the main single’s video for ‘Noid.’

All of this led fans to believe that Frank would make a guest appearance, but it seems that was not the case.

However, the vinyl has revealed a secret track similar to the one on Igor called ‘BOYFRIEND’. The secret track has been revealed to be the missing double track titled ‘Told Me / Turned Out Fine.

This of course is very exciting, because I can assume we were all very disappointed on first listen to not see the double song.

This also has led me to believe that if Frank is to appear at all on this album, the only chance would be on this new song.

However, we can only wait and see. I’ll review the vinyl once I can get my hands on a copy, and breakdown not only the double song but the whole album.

We also wonder how the song will contribute to the overall themes and narrative of the album as a whole, what will it include, and what were we missing with this streaming release.

Overall, though, the album was very high quality, and I can’t wait for the official vinyl release in a couple of days.

Meanwhile you can check out his Chromakopia world tour dates here.