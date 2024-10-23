Tyler, The Creator Announces World Tour

Tyler, The Creator has just dropped the dates for his return to AUS & NZ ahead of the release of his new album, CHROMAKOPIA

Tyler, The Creator, who hasn’t blessed an Aussie stage in over two years, has announced a global tour of his upcoming album.

CHROMAKOPIA, the artist’s eighth album, is set to be released next Monday October 28th.

Just a few days ago, Tyler dropped the single “Noid”, the third track from CHROMAKOPIA, that has given us just a small taste of what’s in store.

The world tour will feature performances from artists Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, and they’ll kick off shows on February 4th, 2025 in Minnesota.

The down under shows will commence in Auckland on August 18th, before heading to Melbourne for two nights on the 22nd and 23rd.

Tyler will play shows in Sydney on the 26th and 27th at the Qudos Bank Arena, before wrapping up with one night only in Brisbane and Perth.

Presale begins next Wednesday October 30th at 10AM, before general sale opens on Friday November 1st.

The announcement comes after Tyler dropped “ST.CHROMA”, the introduction to CHROMAKOPIA that’s accompanied by another of Tyler’s highly conceptual music videos.

The track features some vocals from Daniel Caesar, a long time friend and collaborator of Tyler’s.

This highly anticipated album follows up from 2021’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and before that, his legendary 2019 album, IGOR.

No one operates on quite the same level as Tyler; his cult following is due to his incredible impact on music, fashion and culture, where he refuses to stop pushing boundaries and continues to create.

As you anticipate the drop of the album, you can already get merch, vinyls and all other Tyler, The Creator goodies here, and from Monday , you can get your presale tickets here.