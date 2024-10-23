VIDEO PREMIERE: Goon Gremlins Unveil ‘Nostalgia’: An Indie-Punk Love Letter to Lost Youth

With a nod to King Gizzard and Middle Kids, Goon Gremlins harness the chaotic energy of youth in their latest track ‘Nostalgia’

Newcastle’s Goon Gremlins release their new single, “Nostalgia,” today (October 24th), a heartfelt anthem from their upcoming debut EP Tell Your Friends You Love Them, dropping November 25th.

Known for their indie punk sound with hits like “Jesus Was A Goon Sack” and “Baby Can’t Bite,” the band continues to capture the raw energy of youth and friendship.

“Nostalgia” is a sun-soaked ode to lost youth, late-night mischief, and the reckless abandon that defined those formative years.

With reverb-heavy guitars leading the way, the track’s spacious production is grounded by a steady drumbeat, creating an expansive sound that amplifies the emotional weight of the lyrics.

Directed by SIKcolour and shot on Awabakal and Butchulla land, the video for “Nostalgia” is a true indie-punk collage, perfectly capturing the sentiment of reminiscing about golden days gone by.

The song is drenched in a warm, melodic indie punk vibe, with lyrics that tug at the heartstrings, recalling hazy memories of carefree nights, stolen moments, and the bond of friendships that shaped their youth.

The vocals are soft yet emotionally charged, giving “Nostalgia” a distinct indie pop edge, while still retaining that punk spirit.

It’s a track that feels both personal and universal, transporting listeners to a time when life was simpler and the future felt wide open.

With airtime on triple J, FBi, and support slots alongside Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Goon Gremlins are fast emerging as one of Australia’s most exciting punk acts.

“Nostalgia” isn’t just a song—it’s a love letter to the good old days, drenched in sun-soaked riffs and longing.

Listen to Goon Gremlins here.