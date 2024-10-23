Interview: ‘LOST’, mental health and songwriting with Logan Skinner

Brisbane native Logan Skinner sat down with Happy in the wake of the release of his latest single LOST

Skinner, whose work is as introspective as it is cathartic, creates music reminiscent of the 90s, with strong lyricism offering comfort to listener’s struggling with their own mental health.

When talking with Happy, Skinner went deep into what inspired the track, before letting us in on his influences and his processes.

He’s a real up-and-comer in the Brisbane scene, and the Aussie scene as a whole – he’s about as real and as vulnerable as you can get.

Check out our chat with Logan Skinner below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

SKINNER: I’m currently studying a Bachelor of Music so I’m doing some assessment work, then heading into work for the evening.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from. What do you love about it?

SKINNER: I’m originally from Penrith, NSW (Go Panthers!), but my family relocated to the Gold Coast when I was seven. I spent most of my childhood there, growing up near my mom’s relatives.

In 2020, we moved to Brisbane, where I now call home. I love the city’s vibrant nightlife, with street performers, local music venues, and plenty of cultural and natural attractions to explore.

HAPPY: What artists or genres have influenced your music, and how do they manifest in your sound?

SKINNER: My musical influences are diverse, and each song I release reflects a unique blend. ‘LOST’ is an alt-pop/rock track heavily influenced by the late 2000s sound of Linkin Park, Yungblud, and Halsey.

Linkin Park’s raspy vocals and edgy rock instrumentals are evident in my own style. Yungblud’s pop punk-inspired approach has also shaped my own sound. And Halsey’s unapologetic honesty in their lyrics has encouraged me to share my own mental health journey.

I hope that by sharing my story, I can help others who may be struggling feel less alone.

HAPPY: What inspired the single “LOST”? Can you tell us about the themes you explore?

SKINNER: LOST delves into the emotional rollercoaster of feeling depressed, isolated and riddled with anxiety, a spiral I experienced firsthand in 2019. The song captures the frustration and confusion of being disconnected from oneself.

Lyrically, I drew inspiration from the TV show ‘Lost,’ setting the scene in a dark, rain-soaked rainforest, which you can hear reflected in the intro and outro.

HAPPY: You collaborated with Rosie Jacobson and Kris Unwin on this track. Can you describe how their contributions shaped the song’s final outcome?

SKINNER: I’ve worked closely with Rosie on most of my other songs. Her unique ability to write lyrics that resonate deeply and create powerful melodies is truly exceptional.

Collaborating with Kris was a new experience for me, and I decided to bring him in early last year while working on this particular song. He helped shape the song into the exact vision I had, and his incredible guitar solo is a highlight.

Given Rosie and Kris’ backgrounds in pop-punk and hard rock, I knew they would be the perfect team to bring my vision to life. The song reflects the darkness, confusion, and frustration that many people face during mental health crises.

HAPPY: How do you balance personal experiences with universal themes in your music?

SKINNER: My music is a reflection of my mental health struggles, but I aim for it to resonate with others. I align my releases with specific dates to raise awareness and support mental health causes.

HAPPY: How do you approach the production process? What role do collaborators play in shaping your sound?

SKINNER: My approach to songwriting is a bit unconventional. I start by brainstorming themes and emotions I want to convey in the song. Then, I begin writing words and phrases that resonate with those feelings and reflect my own experiences, listening to reference tracks for inspiration.

I work with a producer to create the instrumental track, as I’m not musically trained or experienced in production, yet. Once I have the instrumental, I collaborate with a co-writer to refine my lyrics, making them more relatable to a wider audience and developing a melody to match the music.

I then return to the producer to adjust the instrumental to complement the melody and record demo vocals. After several rounds of revisions with my collaborators, we’re ready to head into the studio for final vocal recordings, including harmonies and ad-libs.

The producer then takes over, carefully blending the vocals with the instrumental. After listening to the mixed version and providing feedback, the producer makes any necessary adjustments.

Finally, the track is sent to a mastering engineer for the final polish, preparing it for distribution.

HAPPY: How has your music evolved since your earlier work? Are there new directions or styles you’re exploring?

SKINNER: My music has been a personal journey. Starting out at 21, I was influenced by pop artists. But over time, I’ve discovered my own unique voice.

‘TRAPPED’ showcases this evolution, as I experiment with different sounds. ‘better’ blends synth-pop and R&B, while my latest exploration into alt-rock is a surprising and exciting direction I never saw coming.

HAPPY: Looking ahead, what are your goals for the next few years, both personally and professionally?

SKINNER: I’m excited about what the future holds! I plan to focus on creating an EP or album and performing more live shows.

After completing my music degree, I want to travel more, both domestically and internationally, is also a goal, ideally through touring. I’m also developing my production skills and learning piano, which will help me bring my vision to life.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

SKINNER: Apart from music, I’m drawn to the thrill of adventure, the joy of connection, and the escapism of film and TV.