Interview: Seafarers frontman Matthew Herd follows up after the latest album

Matthew Herd, one of the many talents that make up Seafarers, sat down with Happy to discuss genre, Glasgow and the joy of vinyls

Seafarers, who have just released their third studio album, Another State, create a unique sound through the combined efforts of their six members.

Some of the UK’s most fantastic musicians come together in Seafarers, giving a unique feel to a blend of jazz, folk and pop hits of the 80s.

Herd let Happy in on his past, his processes and his plans, and the complexity of making music and touring in a modern world.

Get a taste of what’s going on in the mind of the Seafarers frontman below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

SEAFARERS: Currently, I’m waiting on an engineer to help fix my boiler (I have no hot water!) And then I’m off to work with some young students on a musical I’ve been writing.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from. What do you love about it?

SEAFARERS: I grew up in the suburbs of Glasgow, a pretty small town about twenty minutes north of the city. I think I enjoyed spending my younger years there, it was safe and I had plenty of friends who lived nearby.

When I left school I spent all my time in the city going to gigs, jam sessions, meeting as many musicians as I could. Glasgow’s amazing for that, the people are incredibly warm and it’s a true musical delta with so many styles and backgrounds converging.

When I moved to London twelve years ago I didn’t go back up too much, but more recently I’ve been spending a little more time in Glasgow. I always have the best time, and there’s so much I miss about it. It’s a special place to be from.

HAPPY: Given your band’s name, how does the concept of “seafaring” relate to your music and lyrics?

SEAFARERS: Years ago, my dad was looking into the family ancestry and discovered that we are descended from a lineage of trawler-men working off the northeast coast of Scotland.

It’s a particularly brutal stretch of landscape, not nearly as romantic as the rolling hills and Hebrides of the West Coast. The image of these little fishing boats in the North Sea stuck in my mind, which I guess is where Seafarers came from. It’s a nod to home and to heritage.

HAPPY: With technology constantly changing, how do you use it in your music-making and sharing?

SEAFARERS: I’m pretty arcane when it comes to technology. I do all of my writing at the piano, or out on long walks, and have a small home studio setup where I record demos, but that’s about as exciting as it gets.

The first CD I ever bought was Plans by Death Cab for Cutie, it was £10.99 at Borders Books in Glasgow. The past ten years have rendered that world pretty much extinct, and who knows where we’ll be in a few more, but good songwriting feels timeless. I feel if I focus on the music, then the rest will come.

HAPPY: Your music mixes different genres. How does this mix reflect your artistic vision?

SEAFARERS: Most of the band met on the London jazz scene, much of the writing is inspired by folk music, and the production on this record was heavily influenced by pop hits from the 1980s. I think this is a by-product of playing in different situations, listening widely, and trusting your collaborators. If the album sounds eclectic, then it’s a happy accident as opposed to a conscious decision to mix genres.

HAPPY: What do you think about the indie rock scene right now? Are there any trends you like or dislike?

SEAFARERS: It feels as though there is an immense sense of community between likeminded artists, and this is something I have certainly felt more recently. Being able to send sketches of songs to friends for feedback, or attend regular writers circles, or play at live sessions keeps me focused and motivated to keep making music.

I run a late night series called the Dalston Song Club, which features a different artist each month playing a stripped down set at the Vortex jazz club in east London. Meeting and hearing the musicians that come through is a truly beautiful thing, and a constant reminder of the incredible diversity of the scene.

HAPPY: How do you balance touring and promoting your music with your personal lives?

SEAFARERS: Besides playing and writing and touring, I work with the music department at a school, so I guess I spend almost all of my time around music, though honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m not very good with holidays, I love what I do, and it’s probably some kind of adrenaline dependance.

HAPPY: Does environmentalism or social consciousness influence your music? Do you think musicians should use their platform for important causes?

SEAFARERS: I am absolutely influenced by the world around me, and I hope this does permeate the music in a quiet way. For me, I like listening to other voices and asking questions. I’d be nervous if anything I wrote ever claimed to have an answer about anything. Storytelling yields empathy and I think that’s our greatest magic.

HAPPY: In a digital age, do you still value physical music like vinyl or CDs?

SEAFARERS: I do! So much of the thrill of a record is in the packaging, the album art, the gatefold sleeve, the liner notes, the lyric sheet. I remember listening to records as a teenager with the floor covered in the guts from the sleeve. Good albums deserve good listening.

HAPPY: How has your band changed over time? What have you learned?

SEAFARERS: I have learned (and continue to learn) so much through working with Seafarers. Trust, collaboration, empathy, giving people space to be themselves, listening, staying relaxed – in my experience all of these things breed better music and human connections.

HAPPY: What’s next for Seafarers?

SEAFARERS: Tomorrow I begin recording my first solo album. I’ll be working with my producer and spiritual guide, Euan Burton. Seafarers I’m sure will return at some point, but this solo project feels like the right move for now.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

SEAFARERS: Gosh. A podcast, a glass of wine, and a bath (once I get my boiler fixed).