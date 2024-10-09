PREMIERE: Finding Light in the Darkness with Logan Skinner’s ‘LOST’

Happy premiere’s Logan Skinner’s ‘Lost’ a journey through the darkness, carried by a surprising upbeat alt-pop undertone

Brisbane’s Logan Skinner has returned with his latest single, ‘LOST,’ a poignant exploration of introspection wrapped in a lush tapestry of alt-pop sounds.

This track signals a shift away from the chill-pop vibes of earlier offerings like ‘Wallflower’ and ‘TRAPPED,’ delving into a darker sonic landscape that mirrors the turmoil of his mental health journey.

From the first pulsating synth notes, it’s clear that ‘LOST’ isn’t just another pop track; it’s a cathartic experience that resonates deeply with anyone who has felt adrift.

With moody beats underpinning introspective lyrics, Logan invites us to traverse the murky waters of self-doubt and existential dread.

Lines about dimly-lit crossroads and car headlights serve as haunting metaphors for the anxiety that accompanies indecision, encapsulating that all-too-familiar feeling of being lost in one’s own mind.

Maybe it’s the music, or maybe it’s just this reviewer’s mood, but this song has the uncanny ability to lift you out of the dark clouds of despair.

Logan’s ability to articulate feelings of isolation is both comforting and relatable; it’s a reminder that we are all navigating our own struggles.

Because let’s face it, it ain’t all rainbows and butterflies, sometimes the road is a little depressing, and acknowledging that darkness often precedes light on the journey to becoming our best selves, is what Skinner has nailed to perfection.

‘LOST’ bears the hallmarks of a focused creative process. Teaming up again with Gold Coast songwriter Rosie Jacobson and bringing Brisbane producer Kris Unwin into the mix, Logan found a supportive environment that encouraged genuine vulnerability.

“The best part of working on this project was definitely the laughter and good times we shared in the studio,” he reflects, showcasing how joy and creativity can coexist even when tackling heavy themes.

With echoes of 90s alt-rock reminiscent of Linkin Park, blended with an endearing boy band vibe (which this writer loves), ‘LOST’ encourages a deep, introspective journey. The synth-laden soundscape, paired with heartfelt lyricism, evokes nostalgia and reminds listeners of the universal search for identity and purpose.

Released today on October 11, just after World Mental Health Day, ‘LOST’ aims to offer solace to those grappling with their own challenges.

“I hope it can offer comfort and understanding,” Logan expresses, highlighting his commitment to using his art for healing.

As he searches for light amid the shadows, we are invited to join him on this emotional ride, proving that sometimes, the best way to find ourselves is to embrace the darkness.

Listen to ‘LOST’ below, it’s a track that will resonate long after the last synth fades away.