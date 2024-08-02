You had me at Hockey Dad & Ferris Wheel, but there are plenty more great reasons to head to Portside Festival in Newcastle this December

In a city with a reputation for legendary local acts and rock royalty, Newcastle is about to unleash its latest musical gem: Portside Festival

We love Newy, (ranked as one of 2024’s top 10 most underrated destinations in the world according to TimeOut Magazine) and you can bet that both locals who live there and punters visiting, are set to have their minds blown this December when Portside Festival takes over.

Those who are familiar with the cool factor that is Newcastle, know that Earp Distilling Co. knows how to put on a shindig. Now, Earp Presents brings us their first large scale event outside of the distillery halls, taking place over two days at the iconic Station at Newcastle’s harbour.

And, let’s be real, who doesn’t love a good festival? December is the most festive scene going, and with a ferris wheel, great food vendors, amazing local drinks from the likes of Good Folk Brewing and Peter Drayton Wines, and most importantly great music, Portside Festival is shaping up to be the place to be.

Day One is a celebration of indie rock, featuring headliners Hockey Dad and San Cisco. The Wollongong-based duo and the Fremantle trio are joined by a strong supporting cast of local Newcastle talent, including Vacations, Rum Jungle and Raave Tapes, as well as other familiar party animals Keli Holiday, and Sumner.

The energy shifts on Day Two as the festival embraces a rock-driven sound. Punk legends The Living End headline, alongside the soaring melodies of Birds of Tokyo. The lineup is completed by rock powerhouses Eskimo Joe, Killing Heidi, and 28 Days, as well as Newcastle’s up-and-coming all-female group Butterknife.

With a diverse range of artists and a stunning waterfront location, Portside Festival is poised to be the standout music event of the summer.

Earp Presents has partnered with a number of fantastic vendors to offer festival goers a complete day-out experience. Grab a slice of Antico’s Woodfired Pizza, a crispy hit from El’s Fried Chicken or, for our meat-free friends, some exceptional pasta from the Bianco’s I Love Pasta bar. Wash it all down with local craft brews, crisp whites, bold reds, spritzy sips, or classic cocktails made with premium Earp Distilling Co. spirits.

For those of you planning to attend from out of town, Earp Presents has made it easy to to book accommodation in the heart of the city. Each ticket purchased to Portside Festival comes with promo codes offering significant room booking discounts at some of Newcastle’s most popular hotels including QT Newcastle and Little National.

Earp Presents has designed this festival with accessibility in mind, ensuring everyone can soak up the sun, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. A dedicated raised accessibility viewing platform will be located right off the main stage and Portside Festival is accepting Concession Cards for those who party with assistance.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your tickets now and join the party!

Day One Lineup

Hockey Dad

San Cisco

Vacations

Rum Jungle

Raave Tapes

Keli Holiday

Sumner

Day Two Lineup

The Living End

Birds of Tokyo

Eskimo Joe

Killing Heidi

28 Days

Butterknife