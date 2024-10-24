FINICK’s latest single will have you in teenage angst

17-year-old FINICK returns with a new single, ‘Selfish,’ full of alt-rock angst yet infused with an inspirational mood

FINICK is the creative project of Josie Hasnik from Minneapolis, who has just released the first single off of their upcoming album, due in 2025.

With an energetic and angsty sound, FINICK’s work resonates with artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Letters to Cleo, showcasing lyrics that lean more toward poetry.

Their latest single, ‘Selfish’, showcases an adventure into a more alt-rock sound, while maintaining the sense of liveliness and storytelling that is evident in all of FINICK’s previous releases.

Their classic and soulful indie folk style is blended with a rock infusion, which makes ‘Selfish’ one of their most dynamic tracks to date.

Influenced by the likes of Florence + The Machine, Brandi Carlisle and Phoebe Bridgers, FINICK’s distinctive mode of storytelling is both inspired and unique.

The track opens with that signature pop-rock sound, accompanied by a strong beat and lyrics that are both dark and amusing.

“I’m fine with being angry at the world/I’d rather hate everyone else than let myself get burned,” FINICK sings.

Blending whimsical melodies with rock-heavy guitar, ‘Selfish’ displays real-life emotions in a dark yet exhilarating way, evoking a mood familiar in all of FINICK’s tracks.

‘Selfish’ transports you back to your teenage years in a coming-of-age movie, right when things start getting choppy—conveying that feeling of empowerment, of wanting to scream the lyrics out loud.

Aiming to reach people who share the desire to escape through music, FINICK’s blend of their own emotions with a storytelling tongue resonates effortlessly with their listeners.

‘Selfish’ follows up from their recent EP Out to Sea, and their debut album Where Could We Go?, both of which carry that same FINICK flavour.

This new single is just the start for the rising star, so stay tuned for what’s next. Check out the track below!