Track by Track with Iridescence and their new album, Welcome to the Cinema

Michigan-based Iridescence is the perfect new band for anyone dying for an alternative rock and dream pop blend.

Iridescence front-women Audree and Mackenzie, supported by drummer Kent and guitarist Jason, have just released the debut album they spent the last two years working on, Welcome to the Cinema.

Inspired by film and its many genres, Welcome to the Cinema brings excitement and theatre to an alt rock sound that is bursting with energy.

Opening with a ten-second film reel countdown to start you off, the album takes you on a unique sonic journey through horror, Western and drama.

Check out what Iridescence has to say about the album as they go track by track with Happy.

A Reason

‘A Reason’ is simply defying all rules that have ever been established with love.

It’s about people not necessarily approving of your choice in who you love and retaliating with justification in that because you don’t owe anybody any explanation, especially when it comes to who you love.

This song was inspired by the musical theatre genre. Audree, who wrote the song, participated in musical theatre and received her undergrad in theatre performance at Northern Michigan University.

She wanted to write a song that had the structure and style of a musical theatre piece, but was still very much Indie/Rock.

Every Piece of Me

Captures the dreaded emotions and inner thoughts after the loss of a loved one. From the initial phone call that leaves you speechless with sorrow, to how your world turns upside down without them here.

Working through the grieving process, wondering why this had to happen, and what your purpose is now. Stepping out of the darkness and into the light, engulf yourself in the beautiful memories you shared.

Let those moments guide you throughout your life to remind you why you’re here. Written by Mackenzie Grace, Every Piece of Me allowed her to experience her stages of grief with the loss of her loved ones in a different light.

Clean

Being absolutely in denial about working hard for someone even though the feelings aren’t reciprocated. After a while, you finally come to terms with letting go, starting over clean, and moving on for yourself.

Mr. Manipulator

Do you know Mr. Manipulator? He’s about 5’ 9”…has charming features…and the ability to degrade every ounce of your self-worth. You do!? Then it’s time to unlock your superpower as the ultimate feminist you are and belt this song from the rooftops!

It’s hard to walk away and let go of that one person who tries to take full power over you. Let this song be a reminder that your power is stronger.

Mine & Mine

Falling in love with someone you’ve never even met. The structure of this story is a familiar rom-com plot with a hint of Southern charm.

Playground II

Coming to terms with the idea of being different and finding your voice against those who disagree with what you stand for.

Cold Room

Trying so hard to help someone who struggles terribly with mental health, but they don’t want your help. It’s painful to watch someone crumble when you’ve done everything you can to get them out of a long-term slump.

You’re scared for their future and the future of your relationship. This song was inspired by classic 00’s thrillers. It has that indie rock vibe of the Twilight or Transformers franchise.

25

25 depicts the story of a recovering perfectionist, facing the fact that she’s not getting any younger. She desperately wants to forgive herself and her past experiences that taunt her memories.

Trying to find peace with the pressure of how someone expects her to be, and what she wants for herself. Through growth and deep realisation, she finds that with age comes a deeper understanding of herself.

The End

Completely inspired by the horror genre, as we all bond over horror films. It’s all we watch together.

Although it’s about being with someone until the end, quite literally meaning “till death do us part”, it discusses natural anxieties that come with new relationships.

Are they on the same page as me? Do they genuinely like me? All those thoughts that kind of control our minds at first and if the person isn’t quite what we want or need, then it’s time to move on to someone new.

Check out Iridescence’s debut album here.