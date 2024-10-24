Charli Lucas on Life, Death, Collaboration, and Her Debut EP Tell Me If the World Is Gonna End

Charli Lucas swung by Happy for a chat about her debut EP, Tell Me If the World Is Gonna End, set to drop on November 29, perfectly timed for Aus Music Month.

To celebrate, she’s taking the stage at The Vanguard in Newton on December 14th—mark your calendars!

Her latest single, “Trampstamp,” is an acoustic guitar-driven gem that takes it down a notch, allowing listeners to dive deep into the emotional landscape of her upcoming release.

We explored the existential themes of life and death that permeate the EP, as Charli opened up about her journey as an artist.

“This first body of work is a big deal for me,” she says, reflecting on the pieces of herself woven into the songs. Collaborating closely with her good friend and producer Ethan Reginato, Charli has amassed a vault of music, honing her collaborative skills along the way. She’s also teamed up with Thomas Porter and Harry O’Brien, expanding her creative horizons.

As we delved into her year of collaboration, it was clear that Charli Lucas is on the rise, and her artistic journey is just beginning.

