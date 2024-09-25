Green Room with Charli Lucas

Charli Lucas brings her A-game to the music scene, demonstrating that a mix of R&R and a touch of gaming is crucial to her creative process.

Recently, Charli took a break from her hectic schedule to unwind with some Xbox in our green room at Happy Mag, and revealed that the green room is her VIP retreat—a special space where she can chill with friends and step away from the spotlight.

She even shared that if she weren’t a musician, she’d probably be a wizard, given her love for Harry Potter and her Xbox sessions at home, which also includes some friendly competition in ‘It Takes Two’ with her boyfriend.

Charli’s latest single, “Money,” is an indie pop anthem with a fierce edge. Co-written with Thomas Porter and Harry O’Brien of Pacific Avenue, this track is a bold statement of independence—a metaphorical ‘f*@k you’ to those who waste your time and drag you down.

It’s a powerful reclamation of self-worth and a standout track from her upcoming EP, tell me if the world is gonna end, set to drop in November.

Big thanks to Xbox for providing the ultimate backdrop for Charli’s gaming downtime and for supporting her journey both on and off the stage. Stay connected with Xbox here.