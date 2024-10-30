Haast Hunter deliver cathartic anthem ‘Trial Unknown’

Haast Hunter makes a striking return with their latest single, ‘Trial Unknown,’ a powerful testament to resilience and self-empowerment.

Featuring the band’s refreshed lineup—frontman James Harper on vocals and guitar, bassist Chris Gudsell, and the newest addition, drummer Mitch Walker—this track marks a significant evolution in their sound, underpinned by the expert production of Scott Seabright.

From the very first chord, ‘Trial Unknown’ showcases Haast Hunter’s modern take on rock, drawing comparisons to the dynamic intensity of Queens of the Stone Age while adding a fresh edge with vocal distortions and synth layers that amplify the emotional weight of the lyrics.

The song navigates the tumultuous waters of breaking free from a relationship that has long felt burdensome.

Harper’s voice carries the emotional pull, encapsulating frustration and exhaustion as he questions, “Why’d it take me to write this song?”

This line serves as a cathartic acknowledgment that the time for silence has passed; it’s a turning point where one finally asserts their voice against the turmoil.

The accompanying music video, directed by Colin Jeffs and produced by Ten of Swords Media, perfectly complements the track’s themes.

Set against the backdrop of Brisbane’s iconic Smoked Garage Venue, the video melds moody, expansive aesthetics with a touch of elegance, thanks to its striking grand chandeliers. These symbols of emotional depth create a sense of timelessness, perfectly capturing the interplay between decay and newfound strength.

The industrial grit of the setting resonates with the rawness of the song, creating a visually stunning narrative that enhances the lyrical message.

Lyrically, ‘Trial Unknown’ addresses the painful realities of narcissistic relationships, exploring the recognition of toxic behaviours and their profound impact on mental health.

With lines reflecting the struggle to break free from cycles of sorrow, the song serves as a powerful anthem for anyone who has faced manipulation or emotional abuse.

As the band states, “Ultimately, the song serves as a cathartic anthem for anyone who has faced manipulation or emotional abuse, celebrating the strength found in reclaiming one’s life and moving forward without the weight of negativity.”

Since their debut single, ‘Sunshine,’ which has thus far garnered over 500k streams on Spotify, Haast Hunter has been on an upward trajectory.

With ‘Trial Unknown,’ they solidify their place in the rock landscape as a band to watch.

As they prepare for their debut album set to drop in mid-2025, anticipation builds for the evolution of their sound and the new tracks currently in the works.

With their foot firmly on the gas and live summer dates on the horizon, Haast Hunter is ready to carve their path in the music scene.

Keep an eye on this powerhouse trio as they continue to push boundaries and create music that resonates deeply with their audience.

Check out the music video above, and explore more of their discography on Spotify.