Psyched As Forever Festival drop a killer lineup for January long weekend

Get ready to crank up the volume because the DIY community festival Psyched As Forever is back, and it’s bigger than ever!

Taking over the Sydney Portugal Community Club on Saturday, January 25th, 2025, this festival promises a day packed with music, art, and all-around good vibes.

Leading the lineup are The Buoys, fresh off their sold-out Australian tour. With high-energy performances and a setlist packed with tracks from their acclaimed debut album, Lustre, they’re ready to tear up the stage.

Joining them are powerhouse rockers Full Flower Moon Band, bringing their electrifying energy and raw, gritty sound. Riding high on the success of their recent album Megaflower, they’re sure to leave a mark.

Festival veterans The Gooch Palms will also grace the Psyched As Forever stage, bringing their infectious punk spirit and one-of-a-kind sets that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

And that’s just the beginning. The festival features a diverse lineup of local and international talent, including GIMMY, Dick Move (NZ), Grinding Eyes, Antenna, The Uplifting Bell Ends, The Blamers, Swine, O.M.R., and the legendary Psyched As House Band. With such a stacked roster, festival-goers are in for a musical feast.

For those looking to mark the occasion, local tattoo artists Thanks Tattoo and Tattoo Rosie will be offering flash tattoos while bands shred across TWO stages. What better way to commemorate an epic day than with some fresh ink?

To celebrate this massive lineup, Marrickville legends The Grifter have teamed up with the Psyched As crew to brew a special beer, Psyched As Pilsner, now pouring at venues around the Inner West. Don’t miss the beer launch on Thursday, October 31st, at The Magpie, where you can taste this epic collaboration between two community favourites.

Psyched As Forever not only promises killer music but also honours the life and legacy of Richard ‘Millsy’ Mills, co-founder of Psyched As and a beloved figure in the community.

Now in its third year, the festival is set to be the biggest yet, featuring back-to-back performances and DJs, with a portion of ticket sales donated to the Bula Bula Arts Centre in Rammingining, where Millsy left a lasting impact.

Tickets are on sale here via Oztix.