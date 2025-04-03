Martha Stewart brings her iconic glow to Vivid Sydney 2025

Martha Stewart – homemaking queen, pop culture powerhouse, and the original influencer – is heading to Vivid Sydney 2025

The lifestyle legend has been announced as this year’s Global Storyteller, bringing her sharp wit, business savvy, and four-decade reign over food, design, and everything aesthetically pleasing to an exclusive In Conversation event.

Set to take place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney on Wednesday, May 28, the one-off event will see Martha unpack the evolution of her personal brand, and share her most unforgettable pop culture moments, and delve into how she’s stayed relevant in an industry that’s constantly shifting.

And, if her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover and Netflix doco Martha are anything to go by, expect nothing short of an insightful (and entertaining) ride.

“I have made some wonderful memories traveling to Australia over the years, so I am thrilled to return for Vivid Sydney,” Stewart says. “The conversation will be fun and honest, covering many aspects of my life and career. I’m always looking for inspiration when I travel, so I’m excited to see what Sydney has to offer.”

Festival Director Gill Minervini describes Stewart as the perfect fit for this year’s festival theme, Dream. “Vivid Sydney is unrivalled in its ability to offer exclusive, unmissable, and one-of-a-kind events to visitors,” Minervini says. “We could not think of a better figure that encapsulates this year’s theme of Dream more than Martha Stewart.”

Stewart joins a stacked lineup of previous Global Storytellers, including White Lotus masterminds Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White, comedic genius Amy Poehler, and Aussie music icon Troye Sivan.

Vivid Sydney 2025 runs from May 23 to June 14, with more festival announcements on the way. Tickets to In Conversation with Martha Stewart go on sale Friday, April 4, at 9 am AEDT via vividsydney.com.