The boss’s time capsule: Bruce Springsteen to release seven albums

7 Lost Albums, 83 Songs: Springsteen’s Greatest Unheard Hits

Bruce Springsteen is delivering the motherlode for fans—seven fully realised, never-released albums spanning 1983-2018, collected as Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

The 83-song box set, out June 27, includes 74 unheard tracks, from the raw ‘LA Garage Sessions ’83’ to the haunting ‘Twilight Hours’.

In a video announcement, Springsteen revealed he completed these albums during the pandemic: “Some were mixed and shelved. Now, they’re yours.”

The set features country experiments, orchestral noir, and even a scrapped movie soundtrack, packaged with a 100-page book of archival photos and essays.

A 20-track companion compilation, Lost and Found, offers a curated preview. Pre-orders are live ahead of Springsteen’s European tour kicking off May 17.

For fans, it’s a revelation—35 years of hidden Springsteen, finally stepping into the light.