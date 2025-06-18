Carol Kaye Snubs Rock Hall Over ‘Teamwork’ Principle

Carol Kaye rejects fame to honour the unsung heroes of studio music.

Legendary bassist Carol Kaye, whose iconic grooves powered hits for The Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra, and Simon & Garfunkel, has declined her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

As a key member of The Wrecking Crew—the unsung heroes behind countless ’60s and ’70s classics—Kaye was set to receive the Award for Musical Excellence.

But in a fiery Facebook post, she refused the honour, calling the recognition “misleading” and “against the spirit of teamwork” that defined session musicians.

Kaye, now 88, slammed the Hall’s “solo artist” framing, emphasising that hundreds of studio musicians (not just a select few) crafted those timeless records.

She also rejected the “Wrecking Crew” label, calling it an “insulting” Hollywood myth.

A jazz guitarist-turned-bass pioneer, Kaye invented her own style on the spot—transforming pop music forever.

She joins Sex Pistols, Axl Rose, and Dolly Parton in snubbing the Hall— some legends don’t need a trophy to cement their legacy.