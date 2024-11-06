Perth Festival announces headliners PJ Harvey, Irish rockers Fontaines D.C., and Peter Garrett

Anna Reece is stepping in with her debut Perth Festival program, and it’s about to set WA on fire—literally!

Artistic Director Anna Reece is inviting Perth locals and visitors to dive into an arts experience that’s anything but ordinary.

Running from Feb 7 to Mar 2, the 24-day extravaganza has 104 events—64 of them free—featuring over 380 artists, including 143 international creatives and 173 from Western Australia.

The big names? Festival headliners PJ Harvey, Irish rockers Fontaines D.C., and Peter Garrett are setting the stages on fire.

Reece’s debut program has everything from first-ever Australian shows by world-renowned European choreographers to Perth-only exclusives.

The legendary Mahabharata marathon from Toronto’s Why Not Theatre takes audiences deep into ancient storytelling, while the jaw-dropping show Is This A Room brings the tense, real-life interrogation of whistleblower Reality Winner to the stage.

Making this year’s festival even bigger is Perth’s iconic Power Station, finally opened as a dazzling arts precinct with music, food, and immersive art.

The Power Station’s riverside venue will pulse with live acts like experimental pianist Nils Frahm, queerlectro pop stars Alter Boy, and a DJ set from electronic legends Röyksopp.

Meanwhile, the Perth Town Hall transforms into “The Embassy,” a late-night, nostalgia-fueled space hosting everything from rockabilly blues to thought-provoking talks.

There’s even more: exclusive VR experiences, art installations, dance at the Quarry, and a cinematic season at UWA Somerville.

Be sure to check out the world premiere of Karla Bidi, lighting up the Derbarl Yerrigan/Swan River in a breathtaking welcome inspired by Noongar traditions.

Tickets drop on Nov 11 at midday (AWST).