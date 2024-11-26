Sydney Festival 2025 is set to celebrate the art of summer, city-wide

Rufus Wainwright, DOBBY, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, and Chela, set against the backdrop of a classic Sydney summer, promises to be a festival like no other

Sydney Festival Director, Olivia Ansell recently sat down with us to chat about the 2025 Sydney Festival lineup, and it’s safe to say the program is everything you want and more.

With a focus on fresh talent and boundary pushing performances, this year’s festival promises to be one for the books.

Kicking off from January 4-26, with outgoing director Olivia Ansell closing out her tenure, expect a bold and dynamic finale full of electrifying experiences​.

Among the key attractions is The Thirsty Mile, a vibrant precinct takeover by the waterside at Walsh Bay. Here, you’ll find everything from immersive art installations (including the Colour Maze by Telly Tuita) to live music, with free performances and DJ sets at the Moonshine Bar​.

Dance fans will be drawn to The Chronicles, a powerful new work by Australian choreographer Stephanie Lake that blends acrobatic artistry with an emotional, electro-acoustic score​.

And if you’re a fan of big names, Rufus Wainwright will grace the stage at the Sydney Opera House for his first solo show in five years, bringing his iconic mix of folk-pop ballads​.

Catch some of Australia’s finest: DOBBY, the Murrawarri-Filipino rapper, drops WARRANGU; River Story, a bold album tackling water exploitation and environmental justice with electrifying energy.

Alt-pop queen Chela lights up the stage with 80s-inspired queer anthems like “Cool 2B Queer” as she preps her next album.

Jazz-R&B standout Ruby Jackson brings her soulful vocals to the Starfish Club, fresh off her acclaimed 2023 EP Sweeter For Me.

The Future Frequencies series is particularly killer, showcasing upcoming acts like Yaya Bey, whose Australian debut has been long-awaited, and East London’s Hak Baker, along with local legends like Cash Savage and The Last Drinks.

The festival also pays tribute to musical icons, like Roy Ayers and Roberta Flack.

With early bird tickets going 49 bucks, to celebrate the festivals 49th year, you better not sleep on it.

Dates: 4 – 26 January

Head here for more info.