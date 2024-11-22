New Music Friday: Ixaras, Floodlights and Goon Gremilns

Another week, another batch of fresh tracks to check out.

Whether you’re into indie rock, electronic beats, or a bit of everything, this New Music Friday lineup has you covered.

From Ixaras’ indie rock songs about the ups and downs of growing up, to Goon Gremlins’ debut EP Tell Your Friends You Love Them, packed with emotional indie rock bangers, there’s plenty to keep your ears busy all weekend. Let’s dive in!

Ixaras – full lover fake friend

At just 17, Brisbane’s Ixaras has delivered her debut EP, Full Lover Fake Friend, a collection of raw, indie rock tracks that dive deep into the highs and lows of growing up.

With a fearless, DIY energy, Ixaras is quickly becoming a force in the Australian music scene, supporting acts like Grinspoon. Expect to hear more from this unrelenting talent.

Floodlights – Cloud Away

Floodlights’ latest single “Cloud Away” teases their upcoming album, Underneath. With soaring vocals and lush synths, the track reflects on hope and personal growth during life’s low points.

As the band evolves, they blend societal reflections with intimate experiences, creating a deep, introspective sound that captures the essence of human resilience.

King Stingray – For The Dreams

King Stingray’s second album, For The Dreams, is finally here, bringing a fresh blend of nostalgia and optimism. Tracks like “Southerly” and “Cat 5” explore simple joys and resilience in tough times.

With the album release day declared ‘King Sting Day,’ the band celebrates with an upcoming nationwide tour.

Yulan & Blaise – God Complex

The Australian-American duo Yulan & Blaise are making waves with their debut single “God Complex.” A haunting journey through ambition and nihilism, the track merges ’90s soundtrack vibes with Bristol Sound influences.

Immerse yourself in their dystopian, darkly atmospheric sound that pulls you into a world of tension and intrigue.

Jay Daytona – Jerry Can

Jay Daytona’s debut single “Jerry Can” is a tech-house anthem that’s sure to dominate dancefloors. With punchy beats, deep bass, and smoky vocals, the track captures the underground vibe of summer nights.

From hip-hop to house, Daytona’s musical evolution is making waves, promising a bright future in the dance scene.

Alice Ivy – Do what Makes You Happy

Alice Ivy’s latest album, Do What Makes You Happy, reflects her journey of self-discovery through genre-blending collaborations.

Featuring artists like BJ The Chicago Kid and Mayer Hawthorne, the album combines live instrumentation and analogue warmth, showcasing Ivy’s ability to push musical boundaries and inspire fellow producers, especially women in the industry.

Wytchings – Fear Is A cold Star

Wytchings’ Fear Is A Cold Star is an eerie, emotionally raw EP inspired by a haunting dream. The track “The Broken Dialogue” explores personal trauma, blending surreal sounds with gritty reality.

It’s a cathartic mix of fiction and truth, dedicated to the artist’s brother and embracing the haunting side of life.

Jet City Sport Club – Mini Skirt

Jet City Sport Club’s new single, “MINI SKIRT,” is a fresh take on indie rock, mixing soaring melodies with raw, heartfelt lyrics.

With influences from The Cure and Holly Humberstone, the track explores the struggles of growing up and the freedom that comes with embracing individuality, all wrapped in an anthemic sound.

Haiku Hands – Pleasure Beast Deluxe Album

Haiku Hands have redefined their sophomore album, Pleasure Beast, with a deluxe edition full of new remixes and collaborations. Featuring tracks like the “Ma Ruler” remix, this version expands their boundary-pushing alt-dance sound.

With a national tour ahead, their electrifying live performances promise to elevate this already dynamic release.

Jermango – Heaven FM

Jermango’s new EP, HEAVEN FM 2024, continues his organic rise, with the track “City Lovin’” standing out as a vibrant piece of dance music.

Building on his growing success, Jermango’s sound is evolving, and his loyal fanbase is ready for what’s next as he carves his name into the music scene.

The Tensions – True Lies

French punk-rock trio The Tensions are bringing their high-energy sound with the release of “True Lies.” The band, formed in 2022, delivers raw, unfiltered tracks that hit hard with their rebellious spirit.

With their growing reputation, they’re gearing up for more gigs and new music that fans won’t want to miss.

Day For Caroline – When The Day Breaks/ I Can See

Adelaide’s Day For Caroline combines folk and rock influences in their latest release. Expanding their lineup in 2024, their new sound brings keyboard-driven textures to their emotive storytelling. The band’s music blends the reflective nature of Big Thief with rock’s driving power, capturing their personal growth and musical evolution.

Goon Gremlins – Tell your Friends You Love Them

Goon Gremlins’ debut EP, Tell Your Friends You Love Them, is a vibrant, emotionally charged collection of indie rock tracks. With raw honesty and a tribute to frontwoman Angelina Burke’s late brother, the EP explores love, loss, and resilience.

This heartfelt release is a cathartic journey that will resonate deeply with listeners.

Local The Neighbour- Valley pt.2

Local The Neighbour’s Valley Pt. 2 blends indie rock and jazz influences, marking a new chapter for Melbourne’s Quested.

With introspective lyrics and genre-bending sounds, the EP continues his creative journey. Following his growing recognition, the EP’s release and upcoming tour are set to solidify his place in the indie scene.

For more new music – check out Happy’s mixtape below.