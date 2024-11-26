Newtown Street Party is Upon Us: Live Music and Cold Tinnies Courtesy of Young Henrys

Newtown’s about to turn the dial up to 11 as Young Henrys and The Courty team up to throw the ultimate street bash on Saturday, December 7

Taking over Eliza Street, the Newtown Street Party promises a summer smorgasbord of live music, frosty beers, and mouth-watering food—all in the name of good times and giving back.

Entry’s free, but donations at the door will go straight to the Newtown Neighbourhood Centre.

From 1pm to 8pm, expect a killer lineup that screams Aussie music pride. Headlining the outdoor stage are local legends Caitlin Hartnett and the Pony Boys, bringing their indie-soul vibes to the inner west masses.

Also on the bill: Velvet Trip, Good Pash, The Melodrones, Maia Toakley, The Soul Movers, a Johnny Cash tribute from JJ Geary and the Tennessee Three, and Murray Cook, the OG Red Wiggle himself, is spinning tunes in a special DJ set.

It’s not just the music pulling the crowds, though. Young Henrys is rolling in the barrels, serving up their famous Newtowner brew—now celebrating 13 years of frothy greatness—alongside other cold tinnies.

The Bank Hotel’s bringing porchetta rolls, The Courty’s bringing the burgers, and Public House Petersham is slinging woodfired pizzas.

Plus, pop-up bars and food stalls will line Eliza Street, with the party spilling into The Courty’s beer garden.

“The Young Henry team will agree with me when I say we bloody love this neighbourhood just as much as we love live music, tinnies, and good food,” shares Anne Kessler, GM of The Courty. “This is the Newtown Street Party’s third year running and every year the turnout, good vibes, and community spirit just blows us away and drives us to make the next year even bigger and better. What a start to summer!”

Young Henrys co-founder Oscar McMahon agrees, adding: “We’re bloody proud to be bringing Newtown Street Party back with its biggest lineup yet! It’s all about bringing people together—good mates, great music, and cold beers right in the heart of our backyard, with our longtime mates, The Courty.”

Grab your crew, roll down to Eliza Street, and soak up the best of Newtown this summer.

NEWTOWN STREET PARTY

Saturday 7 December | 1pm–8pm

Eliza Street, Newtown (entry via Lennox Street)

Free entry (donations encouraged)

thecourty.com.au/newtown-street-party