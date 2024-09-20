Maia Toakley is making waves with her latest single, “Pessimist Babe,” showcased to perfection in our latest Live From Happy Session.

This brooding pop track delves into the struggles of pessimism and anxiety, revealing Maia’s journey toward a more hopeful mindset.

With candid lyrics and a raw vocal delivery, she captures the essence of feeling trapped yet yearning for relief.

Having carved her niche in the Sydney live music scene, Maia has shared stages with artists like Missy Higgins and Kingswood, solidifying her reputation as one of the city’s hardest-gigging musicians.

“Pessimist Babe” marks a pivotal moment, as it’s the first time she’s collaborated with her loyal band in the studio.

Recorded by Charles Tait at The Confectionary, the single showcases Maia’s powerful storytelling and emotional depth.

With more releases on the horizon, she’s definitely an artist to watch. Check out this incredible performance above!

Stay Connected to Maia Toakley via Instagram.

Many thanks to the legends at Triad – Orbit for making this session possible. Stay connected here.