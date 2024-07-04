Actor, Writer, Director, all round extraordinaire Alice Englert swings by to talk Exposure

Alice Englert, the Aussie multi-hyphenate whose ripped through the acting world with roles in flicks like Ginger & Rosa and Beautiful Creatures, is also a killer director, writer and musician.

Not only did she write, direct and score her own short films (The Boyfriend Game, Family Happiness), but her directorial debut feature Bad Behaviour, which she also wrote and scored, premiered at Sundance this year.

Her mum is the legendary filmmaker Jane Campion and her dad, auteur Colin Englert – but Englert’s carving her own path in the industry, and we’re here for it.

Her latest role in Stan’s Original Series ‘Exposure’ is a total mood – and it’s about as real, unhinged, and as tender as it gets. She stars as Jacs Gould, who returns to her hometown to uncover the dark secrets behind her friend’s death.

This is not your typical detective story – ‘Exposure’ is a brutally honest look at the female experience, raw and unapologetic. It’s unlike anything Stan’s done before.

