Did someone ask where to get the best band tees printed?

If there’s one company that’s got the band merch game on lock, it’s Fresh Tees.

You might’ve spotted them going all out at SXSW Sydney, working around the clock to get festivalgoers decked out in the kind of merch that makes memories.

Fresh Tees has become a mainstay in Sydney’s music scene, popping up at gigs, festivals, and anywhere else with a band in need of quality merch. This Marrickville-based crew is the go-to for custom tees that hit the sweet spot between style and substance.

Fresh Tees has been pumping out merch for over 15 years. And now, they’re stepping up as prize partners for Needle in the Hay 2025—Australia’s largest indie music competition.

Fresh Tees is all about helping artists turn their brand into the coolest custom gear. Imagine that first big gig as a competition winner, decked out in merch that actually matches the vibe of your music—thanks to Fresh Tees, it’s all part of the package.

But Fresh Tees is about more than just threads. Recently, they teamed up with the Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporation (RAC) and House of Darwin for a unique live screen-printing workshop in Yirrkala.

There, they worked with local kids, helping them transform hand-drawn designs into real-life tees—a creative exchange that left a lasting impact on everyone involved.

Whether you’re an emerging artist, a brand, or just someone who loves supporting local, Fresh Tees has something for everyone.

And with a line-up of top brands like Ascolour and Comfort Colours, they make sure your merch doesn’t just look good but feels good too.

So, if you’re gearing up for Needle in the Hay 2025, Fresh Tees has your merch covered. Check them out here.