Fresh Tees are bringing the merch for NITH 2025

Band tees aren’t just merch—they’re wearable art, turning fans into living billboards and amplifying a band’s vibe.

Thats why we’re thrilled to announce Fresh Tees as a prize partner for the Needle in the Hay music competition in 2025!

With over 15 years in the print game, they’re the go-to for custom apparel, serving everyone from small businesses to massive events, right out of their creative hub in Marrickville, Sydney.

Whether you’re a designer launching your first line, a tech company needing hundreds of tees, or a band gearing up to drop some fresh merch, Fresh Tees has got you covered with top-notch brands like Ascolour, Gildan, Comfort Colours, and more.

Their crew is all about bringing your ideas to life, no matter the size of the project.

As a prize partner, Fresh Tees will be providing merch to the winners of NITH 2025. So, if you’re a budding musician, this is your chance to get your hands on some fresh band tees!

Check out Fresh Tees here.

Want to enter NITH 2025? Submit your tune here and see if you’ve got what it takes to be the next big thing.