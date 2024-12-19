Spoilt Broth Sessions: Zak Baker Covers Foster the People

Happy Studios’ engineer Zak Baker takes center stage in the latest Spoilt Broth session, breathing new life into Foster the People’s indie anthem Pumped Up Kicks.

Armed with the new Arturia Tape J-37 plugin, Zak turns the iconic track into a lush, tape-saturated masterpiece straight from Studio A.

The Arturia Tape J-37 is no ordinary plugin—it’s a loving recreation of the legendary Studer J37 tape machine, a piece of gear that changed the recording game back in the ’60s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

Known for its warm harmonic saturation and natural compression, the original J37 was famously used by the Beatles on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Now, thanks to Arturia, its timeless character can be dialed up on your DAW.

Zak masterfully uses the Tape J-37’s flexible controls to push the limits of Pumped Up Kicks. From the color options, which mimic different tape biases, to the drive knob and tape speed settings, every element is tweaked to perfection.

The result? A darker, warmer twist on the track with subtle wow, flutter, and stereo width, giving the familiar tune a spacious, analog vibe that feels both nostalgic and brand new.

In the Spoilt Broth session, Zak also dives into the plugin’s advanced features, like the EQ for tailored tape saturation, the calibration for that old-school tape instability, and the delay loop for a sprinkle of slapback magic.

It’s the perfect showcase for how Arturia’s J-37 plugin can transform a track into something extraordinary, all while staying true to the analog warmth of the original machine.

Zak’s rendition of Pumped Up Kicks is more than just a cover—it’s a testament to how modern tools like the Tape J-37 can help artists and engineers capture the soul of classic recordings while forging new sonic paths.

Catch the full session now and prepare to fall in love with tape all over again.