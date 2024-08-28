Spoilt Broth Sessions: Misty Lanes Covers My Bloody Valentine using the Arturia KeyLab Mk3

Misty Lanes delivers a masterclass in Shoegaze using the freshly landed Arturia KeyLab MkIII in our latest Spolit Broth session

If there was ever a MIDI controller designed to capture the ethereal, dreamlike soundscapes of shoegaze, the brand spanking new Arturia KeyLab MkIII might be it.

And Misty Lanes, a master of the genre, recently demonstrated its capabilities in a stunning performance at our latest Spoilt Broth session in Happy’s Studio B.

Misty Lanes’ Steve tackled My Bloody Valentine’s iconic “When You Sleep” with a level of precision and artistry that is best seen first hand. (Check out the vid above) The KeyLab MkIII’s enhanced keybed provided the perfect platform for replicating the intricate guitar textures and atmospheric soundscapes that define the shoegaze genre.

The controller’s arpeggiator and scale modes were particularly effective in capturing the song’s hypnotic rhythms and melodic patterns. Lanes’ ability to seamlessly transition between different sounds and textures showcased the KeyLab MkIII’s versatility and responsiveness.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of My Bloody Valentine, and I thought it would be a bit of a challenge trying to do a largely guitar-based song all with MIDI.

I’m using the Arturia KeyLab 49, which is a MIDI keyboard controller plus a whole lot more. It’s also a DAW controller, which is really cool because for someone like me that uses Pro Tools, it was previously a bit of a pain to get a standard MIDI keyboard to control things like faders and pan pots. But this makes it super easy.

Everything is very tactile. I don’t like to have to dive through menus. What I found, which I think is really cool, is the arpeggiator function in here, which basically means I can do this, and it will continuously play for me.

We’ve got the wood panels on the side, and everyone knows that everything sounds better with wood panels. And you can randomize it, which is really cool. Not that many MIDI controllers have that—that’s what makes this one quite unique.”

His deep love for shoegaze and knack for turning its dreamy vibes into a killer MIDI performance stole the show.

Misty Lanes’ take on “When You Sleep” isn’t just a showcase for the Arturia KeyLab MkIII—it’s a reminder of what’s possible when you mix top-tier tech with real musical passion.

