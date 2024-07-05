Kendrick Lamar drops music vid to Drake diss-track ‘Not Like Us’

The beef between Kendrick and Drake has been reignited with music video for Kendricks’s ‘Not Like Us’ dropping today.

Kendrick Lamar has reignited the flame between him and Canadian rapper Drake by dropping a music video to his chart topping diss-track ‘Not Like Us’.

The video has clocked over 5 million views since it dropped and features just under 6 minutes of captivating visuals over the track we all know and love.

Opening with Kendrick knocking on a door, whispering the iconic “I see dead people”, Californian icon Tommy the Clown is there to run the track back.

Later Kendrick is seen beating up an owl piñata (the symbol of Drake’s OVO Sound) with the disclaimer that “no OVHOES were harmed in the making of this video.”

It’s been two months since Kendrick initially dropped the diss-track slamming Drake, with the lyrics from the track going viral online (and understandably).

The lyrics “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile,” and “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor,” bringing the feud between to two rappers into mainstream news.

Kendrick may have also squashed rumours that wife, Whitney Alford, cheated on the rapper with his pgLang co-founder, Dave Free, who helped direct the video.

An affair Drake hinted at in his diss-track ‘Family Matters’.

This follows a long history of beef between the two, dating back to 2011 following their first collaboration on Drake’s ‘Take Care’.

But if all of this wasn’t getting you riled u already, fans also believe that Kendrick might include a snippet of a new Kendrick song.

The first 20 seconds of the video include a catchy never-before-heard track that has fans are hoping might be the latest taste of a new Kendrick album.

Check out the music video below.