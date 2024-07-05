Aotearoa It-Girl JessB Drops Her Debut Album ‘Feels Like Home’

The up-and-coming R&B star has dropped her 12-track debut album on our laps via Say Less and Warner Music Australia

Although it might be winter here in Australia, JessB’s highly anticipated debut album ‘Feels Like Home’ is sure to heat things up with its hot n heavy sonics.

Following the release of her last EP in 2020, the New Zealand based rapper drops today (Friday, July 5th) via Say Less and Warner Music Australia.

Featuring smooth vocals, addictive melodies and even catchier beats, JessB’s lyricism on her latest album is unmatched.

Here at Happy, we can’t get enough of these 12 addictive tracks.

Each song feels fresh and new, but still work so well together – a testament to JessB’s variety as an artist and the vision that’s so unique to her sound.

Having collaborated with icons Saweetie, Doja Cat, G Flip and Baker Boy, JessB has solidified herself as one of Aotearoa’s It-Girls in the R&B scene.

In her own words, ‘Feels Like Home’ is a “marker in my journey that has been and is still evolving. Navigating a career in music, whilst also navigating finding identity and self simultaneously. One could not have expanded without the other.”

Featuring guest appearances from Kranium, Sister Nancy, Sampa The Great and Gold Fang, JessB taps into the intimate and personal essence of the physical definition of ‘home’, and explores the refuge and sanctuary that is finding herself as a person.

The first track on the album, ‘Power’, is exactly what JessB says it is; powerful.

Produced by Aotearoa hip-hop artist WHO SHOT SCOTT, featuring vocals from dancehall legacy artist Sister Nancy and Zambian Hip Hop artist Sampa The Great, the combination of masterful lyricism, powerhouse vocals and thumping bass lines makes you feel like the bad-bitch you are.

Switching it up with ‘Come Find me’, the tone for the album is set. The steady percussion, the raindrop synth, you can help but dance.

And the rest of the tracks are just as revolutionary.

Do yourself a favour and listen to ‘Feels Like Home’.

‘Feels Like Home’ Track List: