Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs announce new album with latest single ‘Stitches’

Pigsx7 announced the release date for upcoming album ‘Death Hilarious’ with noisy new single ‘Stitches’

British stoner-metal five piece, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (Pigsx7), have announce the title of their next LP ‘Death Hilarious’ accompanied by a new single ‘Stitches’.

The album is the fifth heavy installment by the band and is due to come out on April 4th.

Pigsx7 gritty new single ‘Stitches’ was uploaded on Wednesday along with a music video created by Welsh artist Ben Faircloth.

It’s a sweaty stomper of a track, with their typical crunchy metal guitar, and anthemic vocals. Making it an easy one to imagine joining the mosh for.

The video features hand drawn graphics of the decapitated heads of Pigsx7 band members, a god-like skeleton figure and their monstrous creations.

Monstrous masks are placed on human bodies, turning them into creatures seen to be played with by the creator. And there are shots of the band members hanging from hooks as well as being paired each with their own monstrous idol. The work is perhaps a commentary on genetic modification and forced evolution.

Frontman Matt Baty commented on the track in an interview with NME. He said, “I’m aware our band sits in a world largely commandeered by bravado, confidence and machoism. But ‘Stitches’ is an expression of vulnerability, paradoxical emotions and those so familiar pangs of anxiety I wrestle with while butting heads with societal expectations and personal struggles.”

The upcoming album, ‘Death Hilarious’, is expected to be a dynamic and punchy record that transcends the spectrum of metal and hard rock. There are two singles out, ‘Detroit’ that was released in November last year, and the latest ‘Stitches’.

‘Death Hilarious’ is set to be released via Rocket Recordings on April 4th, the album is available for pre-order here.