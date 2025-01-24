Byron Bay’s finest, The Colliflowers, dropped by for a Live from Happy session at Noise Machines studio, delivering a knockout rendition of their latest single, Ordinary People.

Rounding off 2024 with a string of back-to-back hits, Ordinary People cements The Colliflowers’ reputation as one of Australia’s most exciting exports.

With slick funk basslines, shimmering guitar skanks, and smooth, laid-back vocals, the song toes the line between familiar indie rock charm and daring new territory. Think Parcels meets your favourite backyard jam session—infectious, unpolished, and utterly irresistible.

“It’s such a fun track that just evolved naturally into the funk influences,” the band shared. “It wasn’t something we consciously looked to do at all.”

Thematically, Ordinary People zeroes in on that primal part of human nature—the side we bury under the monotony of daily life. “The idea that everyone’s got that little bit of creature in them fits in well with the genre-meshing that’s taking place too,” they explained. “You can’t really put Ordinary People in a box, just like the inspiration for the tune, and we love that.”

Stay connected to The Colliflowers here.

