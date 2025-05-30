Tooth Gore Unleashes Surf-Punk Chaos on Upcoming New Album ‘For Losers, By Losers’

Tooth Gore hates his collarbones (but loves riffs)—new single out now, album June 6.

Cornwall’s solo surf punk maverick Tooth Gore (aka Kobi Joe) is back with his sophomore album, For Losers, By Losers—a raucous, emotionally charged triumph that solidifies his place as one of the UK’s most exciting DIY artists.

‘I Hate My Collarbones‘ is the raw, emotionally charged third single released from For Losers, By Losers, out now.

It’s a blistering alt-rock anthem that encapsulates the project’s signature blend of surf-punk energy and vulnerable lyricism.

Set for release on June 6th, the album is a visceral blend of fuzzed-out punk energy and 50s doo-wop nostalgia, channeling the chaotic beauty of youth into 12 tracks that thrash, shimmer, and collapse in on themselves with deliberate abandon.

Kobi’s lyrics delve into his uncertainties and anxieties, capturing both the joy and terror of youth, resulting in something deeply alluring, passionate, and cathartic.

The album kicks off with ‘Uncomfortable,’ a head-banging rager dripping with alt-rock influence, setting the tone for the record’s relentless energy.

The raw, emotionally charged single ‘I Hate My Collarbones’ (out now!) follows, blending surf-punk energy with vulnerable lyricism, while ‘Fungus, Actually’ leans into grungy, mid-tempo chaos.

Tracks like ‘Firebird‘ and ‘Cold Heart, Warm Skin’ showcase Kobi’s growth as a songwriter, with the former soaring on hooky riffage and the latter diving into reverb-drenched melancholy.

The faster-paced ‘Black Cat’ and the mood-shifting ‘The Lighthouse’—which pivots from playful surf rock to full-throttle chaos—highlight the album’s dynamic range.

The back half of the album doesn’t let up, with the frenetic ‘So?‘ delivering a short, sharp burst of aggression, while ‘Haunting’ leans into eerie, reverb-heavy atmospherics.

The stripped-back ballad ‘Lila’ places Kobi’s cracked, vulnerable vocals centre stage, before the chaotic closer ‘This Song is Stolen’ ends the record on a high-energy note.

Thematically, For Losers, By Losers is an unflinching expression of Kobi’s inner turmoil, as he describes it as “an expression of all the bad stuff that goes on in my head all the time.”

Yet, there’s joy here too—a celebration of surf-punk’s modern pioneers like FIDLAR, PUP, and Jeff Rosenstock, while carving out a sound that’s distinctly his own.

Following the moderate success of his debut Halloween (2024)—which saw tracks like ‘Werms’ and ‘Spoiled Milk’ rack up thousands of streams and BBC Introducing support—Kobi has doubled down on his signature sound with this sophomore effort.

The album is poised to be a game-changer, showcasing his evolution as an artist and his ability to turn personal turmoil into something thrillingly universal.

With a UK tour on the horizon and festival appearances in the works, 2025 is shaping up to be a breakout year for Tooth Gore.

With a UK tour on the horizon and festival appearances in the works, 2025 is shaping up to be a breakout year for Tooth Gore.