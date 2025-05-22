Punk Band Announces ‘Scratch n Sniff’ Vinyl Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagine

Private Function’s ¯_(ツ)_/¯ smells like rebellion (and Goop)

Australian punk band Private Function has unleashed their most audacious stunt yet: a scratch-and-sniff vinyl that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina.

Inspired by Paltrow’s infamous Goop candle, This Smells Like My Vagina, the band’s new album ¯_(ツ)_/¯ features a limited-edition “Goopy” variant infused with a French perfumer’s recreation of the candle’s scent—geranium, bergamot, and cedar notes included.

Guitarist Lauren Hester called the $700 resale price of Paltrow’s candle “classist,” declaring their vinyl a working-class alternative: “Everyone deserves access to the smell 24/7”.

The band’s history of bizarre releases—like a urine-filled LP and a record packed with mystery “speed” bags—pales next to this.

The “Goopy” edition sold out instantly, but standard variants remain.

Paltrow, meanwhile, recently dubbed her candle “punk rock”—a label Private Function might argue they’ve taken literally.