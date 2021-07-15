Travis Scott launches weed company, ‘Cactus Farms’

Travis Scott follows in the footsteps of Snoop Dogg, Jay Z and Wiz Khalifa through his own weed company ‘Cactus Farms.’

Scott is no stranger to making deals. After launching his own record label in 2017, and earning over $100 million from brand partnerships in 2020, it is no surprise that the industrious rapper seeks to continue expanding his horizons.

He partnered with Connected Cannabis to launch his latest business venture, a move that has now aligned him with other rappers who have invested in the industry.

Scott has not been subtle about his love for weed, with songs like Highest in the Room and championing the phrase “it’s lit” throughout his musical repertoire.

According to Connected Cannabis, the strain was picked specifically by Scott, and is a “dense purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist“.

Regardless of the luxury associated with the strain, some dispensaries have claimed that “an eighth” of a bud will cost $70, to which some fans have responded: “[For that price], I don’t care if [Scott] handpicked this“.

However, Connected Cannabis assures fans that the purchase price will be worth it, likening the smoking experience to that of “sipping a fine wine.” Anything to blow some smoke up and make it rain, right?

I was gonna buy Travis Scott weed today for full price no discounts no nothing at $70 base price 🥲 good thing I knocked some sense into myself and decided to come stand 3 hours early at a different dispo where ima get bogos and freebies lol happy 710 yall!!! Dab up 💨 — carla paola (@bitchezlovefood) July 10, 2021

However, others are delighted by the news and the increasing normalisation of weed:

@trvisXX is launching a weed company called ‘Cactus farms’ and I love to see the weed industry expanding day by day, little by little. Here’s to a greener country 💚 Congrats Travis! — 𝕷𝖎𝖑 𝖒𝖎𝖘𝖘 𝖘𝖚 (@julietgarseeya) July 14, 2021

Before Scott, Post Malone was the most recent rapper to release his own brand of the devil’s lettuce in 2019.

Titled Shaboink, Malone announced that he was proud to release his own “natural hemp pre-rolls“, a product which he personally loves and knows his fans will too.

Since their debut, Malone has added accessories to his weed line, including covid-19 inspired ‘Clean Kits’, including face masks, hand sanitiser, disposable gloves and other hygiene-related products.

With Scott’s track record and business mind, we have no doubt that Cactus Farms will utilise similar marketing tactics to expand and heighten appeal around the brand.