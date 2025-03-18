[gtranslate]
Adam Sandler Swings Back in Happy Gilmore 2: First Look Revealed

Adam Sandler tees up nostalgia with a sequel 30 years in the making.

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 golf comedy classic.

Set nearly 30 years later, the film sees Happy (Sandler) returning to the golf scene to rediscover his “happy place.”

Original cast members Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald reprise their roles, joined by newcomers Bad Bunny, Benny Safdie, and Eminem in a cameo.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are buzzing, with reactions ranging from “Best news of the decade!” to cautious optimism.

The film swings onto Netflix on July 25, 2025.

