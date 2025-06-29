Daniel Johns’ Time-Warp Tease: Is 1995 the Key to his Next Chapter?

The Silverchair legend blurs past and future in a cryptic social saga.

Daniel Johns is orchestrating a mystery that has fans racing to decode his cryptic social media breadcrumbs.

The Silverchair icon jolted followers with a black-and-white Polaroid and feverish guitar clips captioned “5 Minute Warning” and “See you in 1995”—hinting at a return to the year his band’s debut EP Tomorrow exploded.

His recent posts weave a surreal time-travel narrative: from “attending” the Beastie Boys’ 1994 Letterman taping to crashing Cannes’ Pulp Fiction premiere (complete with shoutouts to Tarantino and Travolta).

The hashtag #FutureNever—also the title of his 2022 #1 album—fuels theories about unfinished artistic business.

This follows April’s birthday post where Johns declared, “I have to go back in time to finalise something,” blending existential musings with promises of a social media hiatus.

Whether teasing new music, a film project, or an avant-garde stunt, one thing’s clear: Johns is masterminding a nostalgia-charged spectacle, and the internet is his riddled stage.