Silverchair’s Daniel Johns checks into rehab after drunken car accident

Daniel Johns was involved in a car accident around 10.30pm last night and admitted himself into a rehabilitation clinic soon after.

Police alleged that Johns’ car crossed the wrong side of the Pacific Highway and collided with a van travelling in the opposite direction.

“The driver of the van, a 51-year-old man, and a 55-year-old female passenger were treated at the scene,” police said.

“The woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment and has since been released.”

Johns was breath-tested at the scene and allegedly was confirmed to be drink-driving with a second test at the police station reading 0.157.

Johns has revealed that he had been self-medicating with alcohol in an attempt to deal with PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Johns took to Instagram to discuss the event.

“As you know, my mental health is a work in progress,” he wrote.

“I have good days and bad days but it’s something I always have to manage.

“Over the last week I began to experience panic attacks.

“Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident. I am ok, everyone is ok.

“Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy.

“I have to step back now as I’m self-admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Johns (@danieljohnshq)

More to come.