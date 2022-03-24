Grimes admitted to committing a federal crime

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes claimed she hacked and blackmailed a blogger who was trying to cancel her.

‘Hipster Runoff’ was a one-man blog running from 2007 to 2013 that mocked and criticised pop culture and music figures.

Hipster Runoff targeted Grimes when releasing photos of her at a party that went viral.

One photo in particular of the songstress kissing a woman was leaked and this apparently pissed her right off.

“Back in the day, like before the woke era, I actually got cancelled for this,” Grimes told Vanity Fair.

“I was trying to be like, all integrity, and start my career, and it was like ‘Grimes Gone Wild’ or something, and it was just this like, super wack, mean story, and it was like this meme which was going all over the internet,”

Grimes then enlisted the help of a friend to issue a DDOS attack against Hipster Runoff and overwhelmed the website’s servers with fake traffic.

Grimes said: “We were like, we’re not gonna let you put your site back up until you take the story down. And he did in fact take the story down, and it was like, my coolest hacker moment.”

