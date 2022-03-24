Machine Gun Kelly played hotel lobby after show was cancelled by deadly storm

After his Paraguay concert was cancelled due to a deadly storm, Machine Gun Kelly invited fans to watch him perform in front of his hotel.

The show must go on, even if a deadly storm is coming, according to MGK.

MGK tweeted that the concert grounds were flooded but told his fans they didn’t need to miss out, he ordered a “huge speaker”, although it looks like the set-up required a lot more than that, and put on a show right outside of his accommodation.

the concert grounds flooded in paraguay tonight so they cancelled our set…but i just ordered a huge speaker so meet me out front of my hotel right now, youre getting a show — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) March 22, 2022

Concert goers swarmed the street as the rocker let loose, alongside his fiancée Megan Fox. What a night.

and that’s how we turn bad news into amazing news 😍🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/ofzGuZsE4y — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) March 23, 2022

