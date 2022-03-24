News

Machine Gun Kelly played hotel lobby after show was cancelled by deadly storm

by Chloe Maddren

Machine Gun Kelly Paraguay

Credit: Jay Janner/ American-Statesman

After his Paraguay concert was cancelled due to a deadly storm, Machine Gun Kelly invited fans to watch him perform in front of his hotel.

The show must go on, even if a deadly storm is coming, according to MGK.

MGK tweeted that the concert grounds were flooded but told his fans they didn’t need to miss out, he ordered a “huge speaker”, although it looks like the set-up required a lot more than that, and put on a show right outside of his accommodation.

Concert goers swarmed the street as the rocker let loose, alongside his fiancée Megan Fox. What a night.

