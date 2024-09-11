Happy Gilmore 2 announced, with main cast returning

Fans of Adam Sandler films have been treated this week as news has been confirmed of a sequel to the 1996 comedy film

The Sandler fandom has gone wild, as the news was confirmed earlier this week of a sequel to the beloved hit comedy Happy Gilmore.

Happy Gilmore was originally released in 1996 and has been a fan favourite ever since.

The hilarious story of a strung-up, wannabe hockey player who finds his calling through golf driving.

He goes on to compete in the PGA golf tournament in an effort to raise enough money to save his grandmother’s house.

Through the tournament, his temper gets the better of him as he learns to switch to the calm-mannered approach of golfing.

The film is widely considered a cult classic comedy, alongside Sandler’s equally popular Billy Maddison.

Sandler also confirmed that two of his former cast mates would be rejoining the project.

Both Christopher Mcdonald (Shooter Mcgavin) and Julie Bowen (Virginia Venit) are said to be returning to their roles.

Joining them is Benito Martinez Ocasio, who is better known by his moniker of Puerto Rican pop sensation Bad Bunny.

The original co-writers are also set to rejoin Sandlers project in more exciting news for the fans.

As for the storyline and release schedule, it is currently unclear how long fans will have to wait before they get to see their hot-headed driver back in action.

Its return however has been confirmed as a Netlifx special and is already in production, being confirmed by an on-set Instagram post from Sandler’s official account.

While there are still few details about the project one thing is for certain, everyone is eager to see Adam Sandler step back into the role of the legendary golfer.

Check out the official Netflix announcement here.