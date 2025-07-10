Terry Gilliam declares Satire is Dead; Blames Trump

Gilliam declares the art form dead, killed by woke scolds and a clown-president.

Terry Gilliam, the visionary behind Brazil and Monty Python, claims Donald Trump has “destroyed satire,” while simultaneously making the world too absurd to mock.

As his dystopian classic Brazil turns 40, Gilliam revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Trump’s re-election derailed his upcoming film, The Carnival at the End of Days, a dark comedy starring Jeff Bridges as God and Johnny Depp as Satan.

Gilliam lamented that satire was already on life support due to “woke activists” policing humour, but Trump’s reality-defying antics rendered it obsolete.

“How can you satirise someone who’s already a caricature?” he quipped.

The film, originally a jab at pre-2024 politics, now feels outdated, prompting Gilliam to consider rebranding it as a period piece set during “the Trump lost years.”

Despite the chaos, Gilliam sees a silver lining: Trump’s return might make people “less frightened to laugh.”

But for now, Carnival remains in limbo, caught between a world too woke to mock and one too Trumpian to believe.