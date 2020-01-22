Monty Python’s Terry Jones dies aged 77

A statement from his family has confirmed that Terry Jones, a founding member of the Monty Python ensemble, has passed away at 77. He had been diagnosed with a rare form of dementia in 2015.

Jones famously worked alongside Terry Gilliam, John Cleese, Michael Palin and others as Monty Python, the beloved – and bizarre – British comedy group. Jones directed many of their feature films including The Life of Brian, The Meaning of Life, Monty Pyton and the Holy Grail, and more.

A statement from Jones’ family reads:

“Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

“Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

Fellow Python John Cleese has also responded to the news:

“It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away.”

“Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of Life of Brian. Perfection.”