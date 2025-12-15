Djanaba & Beks reclaim Joy with ‘Big Titties (Little Titties)’

From triple j competition to festival stages, hear the hit reborn.

Unstoppable and unapologetic, Djanaba has cemented herself as a magnetic force in Australia’s pop landscape.

A proud Queer Bundjalung woman, she crafts a genre-defying sound that is as boldly euphoric as it is introspectively vulnerable.

With a debut album, Did I Stutter?, praised as a Triple J feature album and a nomination for the NSW Music Prize under her belt, Djanaba’s art is a powerful testament to radical self-love and fearless expression.

Her journey from winning triple j’s 2021 Collab Competition with PNAU to headlining major festivals is a story of transformative empowerment.

Now, she revisits that pivotal breakout hit, ‘Big Titties,’ with a 2025 rework titled ‘Big Titties (Little Titties)’ alongside rising club-pop star Beks.

Its a reclamation and expansion of the song’s core ethos. The original, co-written with Nick Littlemore and produced by PNAU, was a vibrant critique of gender judgment and a celebration of female autonomy.

The new version amplifies this into an inclusive anthem for “baddie gurrllsss” of all shapes, celebrating bodies of every size with defiant joy.

Beks brings a fierce, complementary energy, bottling the wild chemistry the pair shared when they first met.

With fellow queer producer Dad’s Mayo adding a layer of exhilarating, Dawn of Chromatica-style chaos to the mix, the track evolves while honouring the heartbeat of PNAU’s original production.

It’s a masterful blend: the infectious, shimmering pop that defines Djanaba’s catalogue meets Beks’ glossy, club-ready punch, creating a track that feels both intimate and explosively festive.

The track showcases Djanaba’s evolving artistry and her commitment to creating spaces of celebration and confidence.

As she commands stages from Laneway to Field Day, this track stands as a perfect emblem of her mission: to ignite dancefloors with compassion, charisma, and unshakeable self-love.