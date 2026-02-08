[gtranslate]
PinkPantheress aces Lady Gaga and Harry Styles trivia on The Weakest Link

My name is pop quiz champion, and it’s really nice to meet you.

PinkPantheress proved she’s far from the weakest link, showcasing sharp pop-culture knowledge on a recent episode of BBC’s The Weakest Link.

The ‘Illegal’ singer, named by NME for having 2025’s Song of the Year, was a contestant on the February 7th show, holding her own against comedians and actors.

She correctly identified Lady Gaga as the star behind the ‘Mayhem Ball’ tour and knew Harry Styles’ track is ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant,’ not ‘Music For A Greasy Spoon.’

While she humorously flubbed a Shakespeare title as “The Merry Wives Of Chaka Khan,” her savvy carried her to the final three contestants.

The appearance comes as PinkPantheress rides a wave of acclaim, with a Grammy nod for ‘Illegal’ and BRIT Award nominations on the horizon, ahead of a busy summer festival schedule.

