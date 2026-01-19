Lime Cordiale plot a Green Revolution with a fresh Off-Grid Festival

Lime Cordiale goes green.

Lime Cordiale’s Oli and Louis Leimbach are trading compromise for concrete action.

Their answer? The Lime Green Festival, a bold, 100% off-grid event planting its flag at Adelaide’s Point Malcolm Reserve on April 18, 2026.

It’s a living blueprint for the future of live music, born from the brothers’ five-year struggle to reconcile their environmental values with a touring life.

Powered by renewables and built on regenerative principles, the festival promises a vibrant lineup, headlined by Lime Cordiale with The Dreggs, aleksiah, and PASH, alongside workshops and talks championing climate solutions.

By reimagining everything from energy to waste, Lime Cordiale is proving that vital human connection and ecological responsibility can share the same stage.

You gotta love the boys for this, on top of their 2025 bush tour, the Lime Cordiale boys have shown true dedication to their causes.

