Ball Park Music ignite beef with Lime Cordiale, but is it legit?

The two bands’ feud appears to be in jest, thankfully promoting their upcoming joint tour across Australia and New Zealand.

Ball Park Music has ignited what might be a fake beef with Lime Cordiale, with the two beloved Australian bands feuding over the similarity of their songs.

Launching the tit-for-tat yesterday, Ball Park Music took to Instagram to claim that Lime Cordiale had copied their ‘Coming Down’ bassline and used it in ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’.

The unserious post goes on to reference the rumours of the duelling bands’ supposed beef, saying they have been “floating around amongst industry circles.”

Ball Park Music concluded the message by assuring fans and Lime Cordiale that they were “talking to their people to figure out the best step to take from here.”

Joining in on the joke, Lime Cordiale asked in the comments for Ball Park Music to answer their phones, before taking to their own Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ball Park Music (@ballparkmusic)

“We’ve known each other for over 10 years… who cares if we share parts of songs?”, Lime Cordiale wrote, before bandmate Oli Leimbach said in a video that the two songs “are not the same thing.”He continued: “Is Ball Park Music gonna sue Lime Cordiale?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lime Cordiale (@limecordiale)

The feud later came to include screenshots of private messages between the bands, with mentions of a fake incident at festival where Leimbach kicked Ball Park Music’s Dean Hanson in the head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ball Park Music (@ballparkmusic)

While the beef has all the workings of the recent Drake/Kendrick Lamar quarrel, it appears the bands’ tiff was completely in jest, and was used to promote their just-announced joint tour.

Dubbed the Enough Of The Sweet Talk tour, the jaunt will take the bands across the country throughout October, 2024, with dates booked in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Lime Cordiale and Ball Park Music wind up the tour with four shows in New Zealand.We’re sure glad the only thing to come from this faux beef was a joint tour, and not a cease and desist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lime Cordiale (@limecordiale)

Tickets to the tour go on sale 1 pm local time on Thursday June 6. Head here to find ticketing information for the bands’ joint Enough Of The Sweet Talk tour.