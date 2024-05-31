Floodlights dropped into Happy Mag for a Live From Happy Session to perform ‘Human’ a standout track from their second album, Painting Of My Time.

The first single from their sophomore album, ‘Human,’ explores the impressions people leave on us.

Naarm/Melbourne’s five-piece band Floodlights have had a phenomenal couple of years, performing over 50 live shows and gracing numerous festival stages worldwide, and secured an APRA nomination for Best Album of 2023.

Formed in Naarm/Melbourne in 2018, Floodlights—Louis Parsons (vocals, guitar, grand piano), Ashlee Kehoe (vocals, guitar, harmonica), Joe Draffen (bass), Archie Shannon (drums, percussion), and Sarah Hellyer (vocals, trumpet, piano)—have built a loyal following with their powerful lyrics, impressive musicianship, and dynamic stage presence that continually pushes the boundaries of their sound.

Stay connected with Floodlights via Instagram.

To find out more about our sponsor Molly Rose Brewing check out their Instagram or head over to their website Molly Rose Brewing.